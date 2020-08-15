Skip to content
boat launch
Some Austin Parks amenities are open, again—but with limitations
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 1,050 active COVID-19 cases, 335 deaths
Hays County has 2,649 active coronavirus cases, 41 COVID-19-related deaths
Williamson County reports 1,331 active coronavirus cases, 103 deaths
Bastrop County has 250 active cases of coronavirus, 23 deaths
Blanco County has 26 active COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths
Caldwell County has 181 active cases of COVID-19, 29 deaths
Fayette County has 6 COVID-19 deaths; 20 active cases
Gillespie County reporting 34 active cases of coronavirus, six deaths
Lampasas County has 50 active cases of COVID-19; 5 deaths
Lee County confirms 33 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 12 deaths
Llano County has 12 active COVID-19 cases; 1 death
Mason County reports 22 active cases of COVID-19
Milam County has 23 active COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
Houston real estate company employees claim CEO said ‘Take off your mask or you can go home’
Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, dead at 71
Austin man arrested, accused of waiving gun toward people near H-E-B gas station
Are those ‘UFOs’ spotted over central Texas? Here’s what Google’s Project Loon has to do with it
Canceled cadet class would have been Austin Police Department’s most diverse group ever, APA says
Don't Miss
1 fine in 1 month: How APD is enforcing the city’s mask ordinance
Snapshot of what in-person school looks like in a pandemic
Fresh Plus store glass shattered with Topo Chico cases after mask argument; suspect arrested
Which face masks are the most (and least) effective at stopping COVID-19 exposure?
When school will start and how for each district in the 2020-21 school year
