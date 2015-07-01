Skip to content
KXAN.com
Austin
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
National News
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Hispanic Heritage Month
CMA Awards
Report It
Top Stories
Austin City Council members say it’s time to act on homelessness
Top Stories
BANK ROBBERY: Police responding to southeast Austin Wells Fargo
10 years ago today, the ‘Balloon Boy’ hoax captivated America
Egyptian geese are invading Central Texas; should they be removed?
Bar and record store to replace The Hightower in east Austin
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Save Our Students
Sports
The Big Game
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Blocks
Trucks stripped of tires, wheels in Southwest Austin
Trending Stories
One-third of Westwood High cheer team kicked off over violations
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible overnight
Man accused of trying to ram into a boat towing a wakeboarder on Lake Travis
Man says he was violently attacked while protecting women on Congress Avenue bridge
Austin City Council members say it’s time to act on homelessness
Don't Miss
Man says he was violently attacked while protecting women on Congress Avenue bridge
One-third of Westwood High cheer team kicked off over violations
‘Like a pub crawl, but with yarn stores’: ‘Fiber fanatics’ weave path in central Texas
Scooter thrown through windshield in downtown Austin street fight
Is our democracy in trouble? Documentary screening, discussion explores efforts to help in Texas