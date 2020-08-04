Skip to content
Blair House Inn
Visit the Texas Hill Country and Relax, or Even Learn To Cook, At The Blair House Inn
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 1,965 active COVID-19 cases, 287 deaths
Hays County has 2,878 active coronavirus cases, 31 COVID-19-related deaths
Williamson County reports 551 active coronavirus cases, 80 deaths
Bastrop County has 376 active cases of coronavirus, 18 deaths
Blanco County has 78 active COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths
Caldwell County has 314 active cases of COVID-19, 24 deaths
Fayette County has 6 COVID-19 deaths; 49 active cases
Gillespie County reporting 11 active cases of coronavirus
Lampasas County has 39 active cases of COVID-19; 2 death
Lee County confirms 42 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 8 deaths
Llano County has 32 active COVID-19 cases
Mason County reports 4 active cases of COVID-19
Milam County has 23 active COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
Austin’s top doctor: New COVID-19 cases trend upwards in past few days, city to remain in Stage 4
AISD board to vote on delaying start of school year, 8 weeks of online class
‘My father ignored medical expertise and now he has COVID,’ Rep. Louie Gohmert’s daughter says
Poll: Dead heat between Trump and Biden in Texas, Hegar narrows gap with Cornyn
Miles to go: Harassment and discrimination complaints rise at TxDOT
Don't Miss
‘My father ignored medical expertise and now he has COVID,’ Rep. Louie Gohmert’s daughter says
40 arrested during weekend protests in Austin
Attorney says man who claims to have shot Austin protester didn’t return to scene; releases photos of damaged vehicle
When school will start and how for each district in the 2020-21 school year
APD searching for getaway driver, identifies 3 arrested on murder charges in death of Austin ice cream man
