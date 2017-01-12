Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
Sanders, Warren clash with moderates over ‘Medicare for All’
Top Stories
Study: Most Austinites can’t afford entry-level home
Travis Co. suspends program bringing new business to Central Texas, evaluates goals for local economy
Plea deal reached in case against woman who crashed into APD motorcycle officer
The Latest: Democratic candidates close out debate
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored webcams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Birth Certificates
Texas adoptees fighting for access to original birth certificates
Trending Stories
Shooting by APD headquarters leaves 2 critically wounded
Texas’ Top 10% automatic admission rule for state schools isn’t making student populations more diverse, study says
Travis Co. suspends program bringing new business to Central Texas, evaluates goals for local economy
Couple accused of selling counterfeit designer phone cases at Austin flea market
Border officials face questions on treatment of migrants
Don't Miss
The latest on KXAN/KBVO no longer being on AT&T and DirecTV
Massive tract of Lake Travis land is up for sale near Willie Nelson’s ranch
BBQ lovers: Here are some reasons why brisket is starting to cost more
Austin Justice Coalition kicks off ATX Black Food Week Monday
Over 40 road rage calls linked to man accused of hitting and killing Austin man in May