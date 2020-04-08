Skip to content
DIY Decor And How To Celebrate Creatively With Big Party Events
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Flattening the Curve: What does the coronavirus curve look like in your Central Texas county?
Milam County has 12 COVID-19 cases, first death
Lampasas County adds second case of COVID-19
Comal County has 45 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Blanco County has 6 COVID-19 cases, 2 recovered
Caldwell County confirms 10 cases of COVID-19 in area, 4 recovered
Lee County confirms first case of COVID-19 in area
Gillespie County down to 1 case of COVID-19 after lab error
Llano County has 3 COVID-19 cases; latest believed to be community spread
Fayette County has 15 total cases of COVID-19; first death
Burnet County has 14 COVID-19 cases
Bastrop County has 56 total cases of coronavirus; 2 deaths
Travis County has 36 deaths, 1,396 total COVID-19 cases
Williamson County has 6 deaths, 211 total COVID-19 cases; 127 patients have recovered
Hays County has 149 total coronavirus cases; one COVID-19-related death
More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas
Trending Stories
APD Chief Brian Manley asks public to come forward after video circulates of officer-involved shooting
46 residents and staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Round Rock nursing home
Texas bars and nightclubs push to reopen in early May along with restaurants
Scooter firm Bird laid off 400 employees in 2-minute Zoom meeting, workers say
911 call reporting drug-related activity results in officer-involved shooting; APD chief says suspect died
Don't Miss
Some popular Austin restaurants, bars now closed for good due to COVID-19
Families continue to face pediatric emergencies amid COVID-19, nonprofit needs donations
San Marcos requiring ‘cite and release’ starting May 31
Gov. Abbott announces phased reopening of Texas businesses
Sisters die 102 years apart, each from global pandemics