Texas' Remarkable Women for 2020
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Coronavirus
Racial Justice & Equality Movement
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
National News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
FDA gives emergency approval to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Congress passes 2-day stopgap spending bill to avert government shutdown
Texas to get 620,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in second week of rollout
H-E-B now accepts SNAP EBT payments for online curbside, delivery orders
Video
COVID-19
Report a coronavirus-related news tip
Blog: College During COVID-19
Coronavirus Resources
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Texas Universities and Schools Response to Coronavirus
Donate to Help Feed Central Texas
Best Fishing Guides
Winter Fishing: Your Ultimate Guide To Central Texas Fishing
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 3,740 active COVID-19 cases, 507 deaths
Hays County has 1,025 active coronavirus cases, 113 COVID-19-related deaths
Williamson County reports 986 active coronavirus cases, 183 deaths
Bastrop County has 463 active cases of coronavirus, 39 deaths
Blanco County has 38 active COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths
Caldwell County has 218 active cases of COVID-19, 40 deaths
Fayette County has 30 COVID-19 deaths; 230 active cases
Gillespie County reporting 85 active cases of coronavirus, 13 deaths
Lampasas County has 125 active cases of COVID-19; 12 deaths
Lee County confirms 137 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 21 deaths
Llano County has 134 active COVID-19 cases; 6 deaths
Mason County reports 37 active cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths
Milam County has 128 active COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
LIVE: Westlake’s playoff run continues vs. Smithson Valley
Coronavirus in Texas: Austin reaches Stage 5 trigger point
LIVE: Round Rock meets Cibolo Steele in area round of 6A state playoffs
Austin-based SolarWinds at center of massive US government hack
‘Loud booms’ in south Austin lead to 911 calls but no explanation
Don't Miss
Austin-based SolarWinds at center of massive US government hack
Kelly ousts Flannigan, Alter secures re-election in Austin Council race
Storytime: Santa reads ‘The Snowy Day,’ shares what he wants for Christmas
6-year-old sells crayon creations to buy Christmas gifts for Austin-area kids
Enter KXAN’s Home for the Holidays Contest!