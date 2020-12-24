BERGSTROM SPUR

Skip to content
KXAN Austin
Austin
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Report It
KXAN Live
Lone Star NYE
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Coronavirus
Racial Justice & Equality Movement
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
National News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
I-35 northbound down to 1 lane overnight Monday in Georgetown
March Madness: All 67 men’s NCAA hoops tournament games to be played in Indiana
Slack crash: business messaging app is down across the world
Group of Republicans condemns ‘scheme’ to undo election for Trump
COVID-19
Report a coronavirus-related news tip
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Blog: College During COVID-19
Coronavirus Resources
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Texas Universities and Schools Response to Coronavirus
Donate to Help Feed Central Texas
Weather & Traffic
Forecast
Traffic
Watch KXAN Weather & Traffic
Weather & Traffic Q&As
Low Water Crossings
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Investigations
Meet the Investigates Team
Podcasts
Dead & Undone | A Catalyst Project
Locked in Limbo
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Pipeline Exposure
Accused Priests
A History of Mass Violence
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Fallen
Sports
Texas Longhorns
High School Football
Westlake High School Football Stream
More Than the Score
Silver Star Nation
Astros
Cowboys
Video Game News
2021 Olympics
The Big Game
Masters Report
Studio 512
Studio 512 Homepage
Buy Local
Kids & Pets
512 Experts
Food & Drink
Fashion & Beauty
Home & Garden
Arts & Entertainment
Simple Health
About KXAN Simple Health
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
KXAN Connects: Marketing Agency
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Texas’ Remarkable Women for 2020
Home for the Holidays
Spirit of Caring
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
BERGSTROM SPUR
Abandoned south Austin railway could be restored to offer trail, transit options
Video
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 4,529 active COVID-19 cases, 528 deaths
Video
Hays County has 1,428 active coronavirus cases, 122 COVID-19-related deaths
Video
Williamson County reports 1,479 active coronavirus cases, 200 deaths
Video
Bastrop County has 528 active cases of coronavirus, 42 deaths
Video
Blanco County has 48 active COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths
Video
Caldwell County has 213 active cases of COVID-19, 40 deaths
Video
Fayette County has 32 COVID-19 deaths; 208 active cases
Video
Gillespie County reporting 161 active cases of coronavirus, 17 deaths
Video
Lampasas County has 165 active cases of COVID-19; 14 deaths
Video
Lee County confirms 204 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 23 deaths
Video
Llano County has 160 active COVID-19 cases; 8 deaths
Video
Mason County reports 69 active cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths
Video
Milam County has 142 active COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
City reports allege ‘militarized’ mindset in Austin Police academy
Video
Local pharmacies can start vaccinating people in Phase 1B ‘immediately,’ some aren’t ready
Video
Police shoot 1 person in the leg during SWAT standoff at north Austin hotel
Video
Abandoned south Austin railway could be restored to offer trail, transit options
Video
Sheriff identifies pastor killed in East Texas church shooting
Video
Don't Miss
Dental workers anxiously wait for COVID-19 vaccine
Video
‘There’s championship talent on this team’: Steve Sarkisian introduced as Longhorns head coach
Video
Kyle couple delivers ‘miracle baby’ at home on New Year’s Day
Video
Austin musician turns to bucket drums and street performances during pandemic
Video
Pres. Trump begs, threatens Georgia secretary of state to ‘find’ enough votes to overturn results in phone call