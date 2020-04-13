Skip to content
banza pasta
Easy One Pot Meals With H-E-B
Video
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Flattening the Curve: What does the coronavirus curve look like in your Central Texas county?
Milam County has 18 COVID-19 cases, 11 considered recovered
Lampasas County has 4 cases of COVID-19
Video
Comal County has 45 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Blanco County has 6 COVID-19 cases, 2 recovered
Video
Caldwell County confirms 22 cases of COVID-19 in area, 8 recovered
Video
Lee County confirms 6 cases of COVID-19 in area
Video
Gillespie County reporting 5 cases of coronavirus
Video
Llano County has 3 COVID-19 cases; all considered recovered
Video
Fayette County has second COVID-19 death; 25 total cases
Video
Burnet County has 29 COVID-19 cases
Video
Bastrop County has 120 total cases of coronavirus; 2 deaths
Video
Travis County has 72 deaths, 2,288 total COVID-19 cases
Video
Williamson County has 16 deaths, 424 total COVID-19 cases
Video
Hays County has 217 total coronavirus cases, 3 COVID-19-related deaths
Video
More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas
Trending Stories
Austin at stage 3 of newly-released COVID-19 risk chart, Austin Public Health says
Video
Thunderbirds flew over Austin Wednesday
Video
Round of strong storms, heavy rain expected Friday night, early Saturday
Video
Travis County plans for large part of its workforce to continue working from home permanently
Video
Woman says APD officer sexually assaulted her while she was ‘passed out,’ APD conducting criminal investigation
Don't Miss
Family sues Austin nursing home in worker’s death
Video
Thunderbirds flew over Austin Wednesday
Video
GALLERY: Tornado damage, storm photos in Central Texas
Man hit by airplane, killed on ABIA runway identified by police
Video
Popular Austin restaurant Shady Grove closes permanently
Video