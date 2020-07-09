back to school shopping

Skip to content
Video
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 3,473 active COVID-19 cases, 189 deaths
Video
Hays County has 3,001 active coronavirus cases, 14 COVID-19-related deaths
Video
Williamson County reports 1,033 active cases of COVID-19, 65 deaths
Video
Bastrop County has 634 active cases of coronavirus; 12 deaths
Video
Blanco County has 65 active COVID-19 cases and 1 death
Video
Caldwell County has 594 active cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths
Video
Fayette County has fourth COVID-19 death; 100 active cases
Video
Gillespie County reporting 64 active cases of coronavirus
Video
Lampasas County has 35 active cases of COVID-19
Video
Lee County confirms 149 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 8 deaths
Video
Llano County has 49 active COVID-19 cases
Video
Mason County reports 3 active cases of COVID-19
Video
Milam County has 54 active COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
TEA says school districts can extend virtual learning period, shares new guidance for teachers
Comet NEOWISE now visible as it approaches Earth
Video
Kayakers find alligator near Longhorn Dam in Lady Bird Lake
Video
LIST: How area school districts plan to start the 2020-21 school year
Apple users: How to submit your claim in Apple’s $500M iPhone slowdown settlement
Video
Don't Miss
Kayakers find alligator near Longhorn Dam in Lady Bird Lake
Video
Single parent willing to take COVID-19 health risk, juggle work and children’s education as AISD classes move online
Video
Comet NEOWISE now visible as it approaches Earth
Video
35-day shutdown in Austin a ‘last resort,’ Mayor Adler says
Video
Harmful algae detected around Red Bud Isle, city warns dog owners about risks
Video