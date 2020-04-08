Baby Socks

Skip to content
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Flattening the Curve: What does the coronavirus curve look like in your Central Texas county?
Milam County has 16 COVID-19 cases, nine considered recovered
Lampasas County adds third case of COVID-19
Video
Comal County has 45 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Blanco County has 6 COVID-19 cases, 2 recovered
Video
Caldwell County confirms 11 cases of COVID-19 in area, 5 recovered
Video
Lee County confirms first case of COVID-19 in area
Video
Gillespie County reporting zero cases of coronavirus
Video
Llano County has 3 COVID-19 cases; all considered recovered
Video
Fayette County has 15 total cases of COVID-19; first death
Video
Burnet County has 16 COVID-19 cases
Video
Bastrop County has 71 total cases of coronavirus; 2 deaths
Video
Travis County has 44 deaths, 1,591 total COVID-19 cases
Video
Williamson County has 9 deaths, 293 total COVID-19 cases; 175 patients have recovered
Video
Hays County has 165 total coronavirus cases; one COVID-19-related death
Video
More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas
Trending Stories
New cases surge as stay-at-home order set to expire
Video
What we know about the 28,087 COVID-19 cases and 789 deaths in Texas
Video
Texas Transportation Commission approves $3.4B for I-35 reconstruction
Retailers, restaurants and movie theaters can reopen May 1, Gov. Abbott announces
Video
New poll from Texas Restaurant Association shows near-even split about reopening Friday
Video
Don't Miss
LIST: Austin-area restaurants opening dining rooms on Friday
KXAN helps furloughed teacher reach TWC, fix her problem after unemployment benefit denial
Video
Officers involved in deadly southeast Austin shooting identified; investigation underway
Video
Texas restaurants, movie theaters and retail stores are allowed to open Friday, but will they?
Video
Some popular Austin restaurants, bars now closed for good due to COVID-19