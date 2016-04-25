Skip to content
KXAN.com
Austin/Mabry
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
Study: U.S. cell phone carriers throttle your Netflix, YouTube more than other countries
Top Stories
Julián Castro qualifies for third Democratic debate in September
Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords in Austin to launch Texas Gun Owners for Safety coalition
Duct-taped sign greets students after Lanier HS renamed due to Confederacy ties
Bastrop officials seek armed robbery suspect whose car was also seen in downtown Austin
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Austini Transportation
Audit: City failed to fully use crash information to improve safety
Trending Stories
Study: U.S. cell phone carriers throttle your Netflix, YouTube more than other countries
Dad ’empty’ after 9-year-old Detroit girl killed by dogs
Julián Castro qualifies for third Democratic debate in September
Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords in Austin to launch Texas Gun Owners for Safety coalition
Duct-taped sign greets students after Lanier HS renamed due to Confederacy ties
Don't Miss
The latest on KXAN/KBVO no longer being on AT&T and DirecTV
‘Our youngest we lost was nine.’ Austin ISD police hone in on mental health
What should parents know? Central Texas counselors open up on student mental health
Texas school safety conference addresses mental health, technology
School security, mental health bills were personal for state lawmakers
Student threat assessment expands to all Texas school districts