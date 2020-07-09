austin staycation

Skip to content
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 2,858 active COVID-19 cases, 229 deaths
Video
Hays County has 2,992 active coronavirus cases, 22 COVID-19-related deaths
Video
Williamson County reports 832 active coronavirus cases, 89 deaths
Video
Bastrop County has 541 active cases of coronavirus; 12 deaths
Video
Blanco County has 73 active COVID-19 cases and 1 death
Video
Caldwell County has 722 active cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths
Video
Fayette County has 5 COVID-19 deaths; 114 active cases
Video
Gillespie County reporting 102 active cases of coronavirus
Video
Lampasas County has 40 active cases of COVID-19
Video
Lee County confirms 149 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 8 deaths
Video
Llano County has 71 active COVID-19 cases
Video
Mason County reports 2 active cases of COVID-19
Video
Milam County has 45 active COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
Tropical Storm Hanna strengthening, Texas landfall expected tomorrow
Video
Round Rock ISD teachers: ‘on-campus instruction will be identical to virtual’, district discussing flexibility options
Pres. Trump to tour oil rig in Midland during July 29 Texas visit
Wrong-way driver on I-35 plows into truck near Buda, killing both drivers
Video
‘Adding gasoline on the fire’: How Tesla’s factory will shape development in southeast Travis County
Video
Don't Miss
Austin ISD superintendent finalist Stephanie Elizalde discusses her plans in one-on-one interview
Video
How safe will your kids be on a school bus during the pandemic? Hays CISD breaks it down
Video
How area school districts are planning to begin the 2020-21 school year
Video
‘Dedicated, kind and dependable’: Longtime Crockett HS custodian who died from COVID-19 had big dreams
Video
Central Texas vendors team up to throw a free, pandemic-style wedding for local couple
Video