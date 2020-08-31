Skip to content
austin kitty adoption
Can These Cute Cats Cast A Spell On You?
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 750 active COVID-19 cases, 385 deaths
Hays County has 2,329 active coronavirus cases, 47 COVID-19-related deaths
Williamson County reports 124 active coronavirus cases, 123 deaths
Bastrop County has 164 active cases of coronavirus, 27 deaths
Blanco County has 13 active COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths
Caldwell County has 71 active cases of COVID-19, 32 deaths
Fayette County has 8 COVID-19 deaths; 36 active cases
Gillespie County reporting 14 active cases of coronavirus, six deaths
Lampasas County has 33 active cases of COVID-19; 6 deaths
Lee County confirms 20 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 14 deaths
Llano County has 10 active COVID-19 cases; 1 death
Mason County reports 16 active cases of COVID-19
Milam County has 18 active COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
Baby in stable condition after being found abandoned in north Austin
UT athletics department enacts layoffs, furloughs due to financial strain of COVID-19 pandemic
Where’s my second stimulus check? Where we stand as September begins
Suspicious package causes evacuations, shelter in place orders near Permian Pipeline site
Heat Advisory in effect today ahead of thunderstorms, heavy rain, overnight
Don't Miss
These are the Central Texas schools reporting coronavirus cases
Schools deal with inappropriate content during online learning
Here’s what it was like inside a hotel 10 miles from the eye of Hurricane Laura
Austin’s top doctor sends letter to sororities, fraternities following photos of gatherings
When school will start and how for each district in the 2020-21 school year
