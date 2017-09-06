Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
98°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
First look at “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” starring Tom Hanks
Top Stories
Momentum grows for bill banning criminal history question
Defense bill allocates funding to fight sexual assault, child pornography in Defense Department
Army Futures Command, now a year into modernization plan, almost fully operational
House passes bill to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Webcams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Austin Commission On Women
Austin budget request aims to better support survivors of sexual assault
Trending Stories
State of Texas: O’Rourke, Castro on separate debate stages with a lot at stake
State of Texas: Election heats up in Texas, another failed impeachment attempt
Double take: Celebrities take mistaken identity in stride
Round Rock’s oldest resident meets Michael Dell, fulfilling 103rd birthday wish
Studio 512 Nina Berenato mask giveaway
Don't Miss
The latest on KXAN/KBVO no longer being on AT&T and DirecTV
Austin Justice Coalition kicks off ATX Black Food Week Monday
Over 40 road rage calls linked to man accused of hitting and killing Austin man in May
Businesses hurting from Austin’s growing homeless population
Son auctioning off dad’s signed baseball collection to help his old Pony league