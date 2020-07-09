Skip to content
Artist Relief fund
Big Medium hoping to help struggling Austin artists during COVID-19 pandemic
Latest Election Coverage
Siegel wins Democratic D10; Imam wins Democratic D31; see other U.S. House runoff results
Howard wins Democratic runoff to fill Travis County Commissioner seat
Eckhardt, Rodriguez poised for runoff for Sen. Kirk Watson’s seat
West officially concedes Democractic U.S. Senate runoff race to Hegar
More 2020 Primary Runoff
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 3,437 active COVID-19 cases, 179 deaths
Hays County has 2,942 active coronavirus cases, 13 COVID-19-related deaths
Williamson County reports 1,018 active cases of COVID-19, 56 deaths
Bastrop County has 578 active cases of coronavirus; 11 deaths
Blanco County has 64 active COVID-19 cases and 1 death
Caldwell County has 555 active cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths
Fayette County has fourth COVID-19 death; 84 active cases
Gillespie County reporting 61 active cases of coronavirus
Lampasas County has 35 active cases of COVID-19
Lee County confirms 149 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 8 deaths
Llano County has 38 active COVID-19 cases
Mason County has no active cases of COVID-19
Milam County has 55 active COVID-19 cases, 1 death
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
Field hospital at Austin Convention Center to open next week, APH officials say
New Braunfels left with a nearly $20K tab after firefighters cause damage in hotel during quarantine
Pflugerville, Amazon announce 820K square-foot fulfillment center to open in 2021
Teachers call on Texas Education Agency to rethink reopening schools
Health Authority: In-person teaching could lead to between 40 and 1,370 student deaths in Travis County
Don't Miss
35-day shutdown in Austin a ‘last resort,’ Mayor Adler says
Harmful algae detected around Red Bud Isle, city warns dog owners about risks
‘Mask it or casket’ says state emergency chief as Governor orders Texans to wear masks
‘No thank you, Dr. Fauci.’ Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick says he won’t listen to nation’s top COVID-19 expert
Beloved neighborhood ice cream vendor dies after being shot during a robbery, police searching for suspects
