Skip to content
KXAN.com
Austin
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Report It
KXAN Live
Primary Election
Black History Month
Coronavirus
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
National News
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
To save Muny, UT student proposes land swap for another Austin golf course
Dogs, cats can’t pass on coronavirus, but can test positive
Amplify Austin raises donations for 24 hours, benefits 750 nonprofits in Central Texas
Video
UT police clear Union Building after report of ‘loud noise’
Video
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Meet the Investigates Team
Podcasts
Accused Priests
A History of Mass Violence
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Sports
Texas Longhorns
More Than the Score
High School Sports
2020 Olympics
Big Race – Daytona
Studio 512
Studio 512 Homepage
512 Experts
Food & Drink
Fashion
Pets
Art
Simple Health
About KXAN Simple Health
About Us
Texas’ Remarkable Women for 2020
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
KXAN Connects: Marketing Agency
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Spirit of Caring
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
ampli
Amplify Austin raises donations for 24 hours, benefits 750 nonprofits in Central Texas
Video
Primary Election Latest
1 vote the difference in race for House District 47 runoff
Gov. Abbott spends election night congratulating Republican primary winners
Video
Democratic race for Travis County Commissioner Precinct 3 will go to a runoff
More Your Local Election HQ
Trending Stories
El Arroyo owner has big plans after wrapping up lawsuit
Two arrested in Las Vegas after boy’s body found in Texas
Gorgeous weather returns today
Video
San Antonio mayor announces public health emergency after 21 possibly exposed to coronavirus
Video
UT police clear Union Building after report of ‘loud noise’
Video
Don't Miss
San Antonio mayor announces public health emergency after 21 possibly exposed to coronavirus
Video
These two Rainey Street bars could be torn down to make way for new 53-story tower
Video
Homeless camping in Austin could go before voters in November
Video
Hays CISD 4th grade teacher suspended following claims, recording of ‘demeaning language’ in class
Video
PRIMARY ELECTION: Where to go and what to bring to vote in Central Texas
Video