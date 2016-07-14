Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
98°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
Watch Tracking the Tropics: Unusually quiet due to Saharan dust
Top Stories
Gov. Abbott creates domestic terrorism task force after El Paso shooting
Spouse of Texas mass shooting victim welcomes all to funeral
Additional lawsuit filed against Alex Jones by Sandy Hook shooting vicitm’s parent
Lawsuit claims Leander city manager fired after reporting another official to law enforcement
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Amoeba
Concerns over brain-eating amoeba threat stalls Austin surf park
Clear the Shelters
Pit Bulls ‘Want to Love’: Ga. Man on Mission to End Bully Breed Stigma
3 Reasons to Adopt an Older Pet
Stray Puppy Found Covered in Ticks Completely Transforms
Texas killed more cats and dogs in 2018 than any other state
Black Dog Syndrome: How Fur Color Can Influence Choosing A Pet
More Clear the Shelters
Trending Stories
Watch Tracking the Tropics: Unusually quiet due to Saharan dust
Gov. Abbott creates domestic terrorism task force after El Paso shooting
Spouse of Texas mass shooting victim welcomes all to funeral
Additional lawsuit filed against Alex Jones by Sandy Hook shooting vicitm’s parent
Lawsuit claims Leander city manager fired after reporting another official to law enforcement
Don't Miss
The latest on KXAN/KBVO no longer being on AT&T and DirecTV
What you can do to help El Paso shooting victims
Nexstar Media Group to host Texas Gov. Greg Abbott town hall, televised statewide Aug. 15
Woman hit by car crossing busy intersection makes plea for safety improvements
Have you seen the elusive ‘Wedding Crasher?’ Comal County wants help stopping her