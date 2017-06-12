Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
The Latest: Puerto Rico governor says he will resign Aug. 2
Top Stories
Schools that warned about lunch debt now accepting donation
Study: Fecal contamination affected 84% of Texas beaches in 2018
Puerto Rico governor says he is resigning Aug. 2
Food assistance changes come as Central Texas population grows
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Webcams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Ali Pittman
How to Emboss Like a Boss
Trending Stories
Schools that warned about lunch debt now accepting donation
Study: Fecal contamination affected 84% of Texas beaches in 2018
Food assistance changes come as Central Texas population grows
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies in Russia probe hearings
HEB’s ‘Quest for the Texas Best’ names five Austin-area creators among finalists
Don't Miss
The latest on KXAN/KBVO no longer being on AT&T and DirecTV
Austin Justice Coalition kicks off ATX Black Food Week Monday
Over 40 road rage calls linked to man accused of hitting and killing Austin man in May
Businesses hurting from Austin’s growing homeless population
Son auctioning off dad’s signed baseball collection to help his old Pony league