Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
100°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
Football game between alleged shooter’s high school and El Paso school back on
Top Stories
Texas lawmakers brace to rumble over redistricting after 2020
Austin Energy to adjust participating thermostats Friday
Rabid fox reported in Llano County
Man found guilty of murdering his roommate in 2017
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Alexis Lopez
Woman choked by stranger in her South Austin backyard
Clear the Shelters
You Want To Be a New Pet Owner. Now What?
5 Things to Do in the First 30 Days After Adopting a Pet
How You Can Help a Shelter Even If You Can’t Adopt
9 Popular Female Dog Names and What They Mean
9 Popular Male Dog Names and What They Mean
More Clear the Shelters
Trending Stories
Police say man was hit, killed after driver tried to avoid hitting another car
Texas lawmakers brace to rumble over redistricting after 2020
Austin Energy to adjust participating thermostats Friday
Rabid fox reported in Llano County
Man found guilty of murdering his roommate in 2017
Don't Miss
The latest on KXAN/KBVO no longer being on AT&T and DirecTV
What you can do to help El Paso shooting victims
Nexstar Media Group hosting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott town hall tonight
Woman hit by car crossing busy intersection makes plea for safety improvements
Have you seen the elusive ‘Wedding Crasher?’ Comal County wants help stopping her