Skip to content
KXAN.com
Austin
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Border Report Tour
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
National News
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Hispanic Heritage Month
Report It
Top Stories
Man makes “shooting hand gestures” and verbal threats at Steiner Ranch Elementary
Top Stories
Can You See Me? campaign launches in Austin to show modern-day forms of slavery
Free flu shots: St. David’s to offer vaccinations in Cedar Park, Leander
First look: Inside Austin’s new and modernized Menchaca Elementary School
All I-35 lanes in Round Rock reopened after Friday morning crash
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Save Our Students
Sports
The Big Game
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Search
Search
Search
alc
BE AWARE: Cybersecurity experts warn ACL attendees of spear phishing
Meet the Investigates team
Trending Stories
How to get to ACL this year
BE AWARE: Cybersecurity experts warn ACL attendees of spear phishing
19-year-old killed after 18-wheeler crashes into his car on I-35
Record heat before long-awaited cold front
Audit: hundreds in Travis County getting property tax break they shouldn’t
Don't Miss
Border Report Blog: Team reflects on 10-day tour of US-Mexico border
Army, FBI investigating dark web ‘chatter’ about ‘Joker’ movie theater shooting
North Carolina police take down Lyft with Austin passenger inside
50-unit apartment complex to house the homeless opens in east Austin