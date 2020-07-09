alarm ordinance

Skip to content
You may soon have to do more and pay more to have an alarm system in Buda
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 3,384 active COVID-19 cases, 203 deaths
Video
Hays County has 3,018 active coronavirus cases, 17 COVID-19-related deaths
Video
Williamson County reports 1,059 active coronavirus cases, 72 deaths
Video
Bastrop County has 716 active cases of coronavirus; 12 deaths
Video
Blanco County has 64 active COVID-19 cases and 1 death
Video
Caldwell County has 619 active cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths
Video
Fayette County has fourth COVID-19 death; 100 active cases
Video
Gillespie County reporting 64 active cases of coronavirus
Video
Lampasas County has 35 active cases of COVID-19
Video
Lee County confirms 149 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 8 deaths
Video
Llano County has 49 active COVID-19 cases
Video
Mason County reports 3 active cases of COVID-19
Video
Milam County has 54 active COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Nueces County health official says 85 infants have tested positive for COVID-19
Video
Woman who helped homeless killed outside east Austin apartment Monday morning
UIL will meet Monday to discuss state of fall sports, extracurricular activities
State of Texas: Changing plans for students and schools as the virus surges
Video
Couple forced to wear ankle monitors after refusing to sign papers to self-isolate after positive COVID-19 test
Video
Central Texas vendors team up to throw a free, pandemic-style wedding for local couple
Video
Young man dies after being caught in the crossfire of shootout in north Austin parking lot, police say
Video
Single mom wants AISD to work out school plan for parents who must work
Video
Kayakers find alligator near Longhorn Dam in Lady Bird Lake
Video
Comet NEOWISE now visible as it approaches Earth
Video