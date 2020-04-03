Skip to content
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Milam County has 3 COVID-19 cases
Lampasas County adds second case of COVID-19
Video
Comal County COVID-19 cases increase 50% in past two days, total now at 18
Blanco County has 2 COVID-19 cases
Video
Caldwell County confirms 6 cases of COVID-19 in area, 1 recovered
Video
Lee County confirms first case of COVID-19 in area
Video
Gillespie County down to 1 case of COVID-19 after lab error
Video
Llano County has 3 COVID-19 cases; latest believed to be community spread
Video
Fayette County has 17 total cases of COVID-19; 2 people recovered
Video
Burnet County has 6 COVID-19 cases
Video
Bastrop County has 18 total cases of coronavirus; one person considered recovered
Video
Travis County has 9 deaths, 690 total COVID-19 cases, 128 considered recovered
Video
Williamson County has 110 total COVID-19 cases; 55 patients have recovered
Video
Hays County has 82 total coronavirus cases; 24 considered recovered
Video
More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas
Trending Stories
Investigation ordered into Williamson County judge for violating his own stay at home order
Video
Numerous severe storms possible tonight
Video
Gov. Abbott hints at new coronavirus executive order to kickstart Texas economy
Video
Game warden: Meth, illegal artifacts and Baby Yoda on date night, couple had
Flattening the Curve: What does the coronavirus curve look like in your Central Texas county?
Don't Miss
Matthew McConaughey donates thousands of masks to Austin fire fighters
Game warden: Meth, illegal artifacts and Baby Yoda on date night, couple had
Austin neighborhoods most at-risk for severe COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
Video
Austin to close all parks for Easter weekend
Video
Austin hopes to allow people to sign up for COVID-19 testing without physician referral
Video