Adina Austin
Bed and breakfast now offering live, work space for Austin entrepreneurs amid pandemic
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 2,232 active COVID-19 cases, 264 deaths
Video
Hays County has 2,935 active coronavirus cases, 25 COVID-19-related deaths
Video
Williamson County reports 553 active coronavirus cases, 100 deaths
Video
Bastrop County has 541 active cases of coronavirus; 13 deaths
Video
Blanco County has 89 active COVID-19 cases and 1 death
Video
Caldwell County has 437 active cases of COVID-19, 19 deaths
Video
Fayette County has 5 COVID-19 deaths; 90 active cases
Video
Gillespie County reporting 22 active cases of coronavirus
Video
Lampasas County has 39 active cases of COVID-19
Video
Lee County confirms 48 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 10 deaths
Video
Llano County has 39 active COVID-19 cases
Video
Mason County reports 2 active cases of COVID-19
Video
Milam County has 43 active COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
