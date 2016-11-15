Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
Man accused in Christmas robbery spree, woman’s murder sentenced to 90 years
Top Stories
Man jumped out of moving car before he was hit, killed in northeast Austin
Police identify pedestrian killed while crossing South Congress
San Francisco curbs waste with public toilets, ‘poop patrol’
Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter Saoirse Hill dies at 22 of possible drug overdose
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Search
Search
Search
A Christmas Affair
A Christmas Affair: Shop for the holidays while supporting a local cause
Trending Stories
3 arrested in killing of off-duty Los Angeles police officer
Man accused in Christmas robbery spree, woman’s murder sentenced to 90 years
Man jumped out of moving car before he was hit, killed in northeast Austin
Police identify pedestrian killed while crossing South Congress
Puerto Rico still unsure who’ll be governor within hours
Don't Miss
The latest on KXAN/KBVO no longer being on AT&T and DirecTV
Undies for Everyone: AISD giveaway bash for students will include more than just supplies
Del Valle ISD testing program to combine Spanish and English learners in pre-K classes
BBQ lovers: Here are some reasons why brisket is starting to cost more
Over 40 road rage calls linked to man accused of hitting and killing Austin man in May