45
Amid early voting, House District 45 candidates field questions
Primary Election Latest
Super Tuesday countdown: Texas may be a make-or-break for 2020 Democratic candidates
Amid early voting, House District 45 candidates field questions
Texas groups promote varying voter guides ahead of March primary
More Your Local Election HQ
Remarkable Women Spotlight: Shudde Fath
Remarkable Women: 104-year-old UT alumna who fought for equal pay
Trending Stories
Construction on Domain-like development in Leander enters first phase
San Saba Middle School student among 3 killed at home, 22-year-old man arrested
Intoxication manslaughter death re-raises safety concerns for neighbors on Menchaca
Body found on Lake Travis shoreline near last place Austin musician was seen
Warmer, mainly dry weekend forecast
Don't Miss
Man sentenced to 18 months in jail for stealing 57 pairs of underwear from St. Edward’s students
PRIMARY ELECTION: What you need, where you can go for early voting in 2020
Man accused of intoxication manslaughter after hitting, killing pedestrian with his vehicle
Scramble to fill Texas Senate seat soon-to-be-vacated by Austin’s Sen. Kirk Watson
Kyle pet owner describes her dog’s ‘look of horror’ after deadly attack
