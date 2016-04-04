Skip to content
KXAN.com
Austin/Mabry
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
National News
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Hispanic Heritage Month
Report It
Top Stories
Disney sending boy who gave up trip to help Hurricane Dorian victims to Disney World
Top Stories
Candidates vying to unseat Michael McCaul in Dist. 10 meet with voters
Videos show stampede of people at UT-LSU game
Serial Austin burglar steals $42K worth of appliances from unfinished homes
EMT learns daughter died in crash after responding to scene
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Save Our Students
Sports
The Big Game
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Search
Search
Search
2016 Masters
Willett wins the Masters after shocking Spieth collapse
Spieth stumbles but still keeps Masters lead
Spieth hangs on to Masters lead, but just barely
Spieth relying on experience in bid for Masters repeat
Big 3 of best without a major hope to change that at Masters
Trending Stories
Texas AD responds to report of no air conditioning in visitor’s football locker room
Man caught with fake money tells police he won it in a dice game
APD lieutenant in Williamson County jail, accused of sexual assault of a child
H-E-B bringing multi-level store, BBQ to Lake Austin location
Use of force justified after man broke into Austin YouTube stars’ home
Don't Miss
University of Texas debuts new supercomputer, 5th most-powerful worldwide
San Marcos High School senior will graduate early to pursue career as pilot
Family of 7-year-old girl files federal civil rights lawsuit against Round Rock ISD
Leander ISD considers school start time changes amid traffic woes
Austin taxpayers could save millions with one change to city’s special event budgeting