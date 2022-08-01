Zilker Theatre Productions (ZTP) is celebrating its 63rd year of its free, outdoor, summer musical production in partnership with the City of Austin.

The Broadway hit Disney’s Newsies the Musical will play the Beverly Sheffield Hillside Theatre in Zilker Park, Thursdays–Sundays, July 8–August 13, 2022 at 8:15 p.m.

Today we were joined by LJ Salinas, playing the lead role of Jack Kelly, and David Ponton, the Executive Director.

Based on the 1992 motion picture, Disney’s Newsies features a score by eight-time Academy Award® winner Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by four-time Tony Award® winner Harvey Fierstein.

Newsies is inspired by real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, when newsboy Kid Blink led a band of orphan and runaway “newsies” on a two-week-long action against Pulitzer, Hearst, and other powerful newspaper publishers.

Timely and fresh, the fictionalized adaptation of Newsies is high-energy with non-stop thrills, with eight new songs in additional to keeping many of the beloved songs from the film, including “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” ”King of New York,” and “Santa Fe.”

LJ SALINAS (Jack Kelly) is beyond excited to be a part of his dream show here with Zilker Theatre Productions! He made his stage debut as Sir Robin in Spamalot, went on to perform as Sky in Mamma Mia! as well as Leeward in ZTP’s Disney’s The Little Mermaid, and was most recently seen as the ever sparkin’ Link Larkin in Hairspray the Musical. He would like to thank his family for putting up with his constant carpool karaoke, and everyone in his life for their support. Hopefully this show gives you all something to believe in! A&I.

DAVID PONTON (Executive Director, Zilker Hillside Productions) David Ponton recently was named the new Executive Director to the ZTP Leadership Team. David brings a wealth of musical theater experience to this role, having first appeared on the Zilker Hillside in Crazy for You in 2003. Since then, David has gone on to appear another seven times as a performer, co-directed and choreographed Hairspray in 2015, and co-choreographed productions of All Shook Up in 2018 and Little Shop of Horrors in the summer of 2021.

When: July 8–August 13, 2022 | Thursday–Sunday | 8:15 p.m.

Where: Beverly Sheffield Hillside Theatre in Zilker Park | 2206 William Barton Drive | Austin 78704

Tickets: Free, no tickets required, donations greatly