ZACH Theatre in partnership with Deaf Austin Theatre (DAT) announces the cast of

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella playing January 25 – March 5 at The Topfer at ZACH with a cast and crew of deaf and hearing actors.

Co-Directed by Producing Artistic Director of the Lyric Theatre Michael Baron and DAT Artistic Director, Dr. Brian Cheslik, The Tony®-nominated musical fairytale Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella will come to life in The Topfer to start the New Year for 2023.

Photo Credit Suzanne Cordeiro

This fresh new musical and family favorite will be performed in both American Sign Language (ASL) and spoken English with supertitle artistically incorporated into the scenic design and fully inclusive experience from the time patrons arrive at the theatre.

Broadway veteran SANDRA MAE FRANK (Deaf West’s Spring Awakening) will play the title role of Ella. Sandra recently was Co-Director (with Michael Baron) of the critically acclaimed production of The Music Man at Olney Theatre in Maryland and can currently be seen as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder on “New Amsterdam” on NBC.

“Since beginning pre-production work, I immediately found that we share theatrical mindset. It’s been an amazing collaborative and directing partnership that I hope leads to future endeavors between Deaf Austin Theatre and ZACH as well as Deaf Austin Theatre and Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, which is where Michael is based as artistic director,” expressed director Dr. Brian Cheslik. “This production is so important because it provides a space for deaf performers who have long been ignored in this industry. It will help people to realize that yes, deaf people can enjoy music and perform in musicals too. We can do anything hearing people can do…even here! We just do it a different way.”

On why bringing Cinderella to the stage was important, ZACH Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley said, “With over 50,000 deaf and hard of hearing residents in Austin, I want to make sure ZACH is serving the members of our community, especially the students at Texas School for the Deaf. It occurred to me that Rodgers + Hammerstein’s newer Broadway adaptation of Cinderella would be a good story because this version puts her in the driver’s seat of her life’s journey. Likewise, I want us to produce a work that puts our deaf director, choreographer, actors and production team in control. It has been a very exciting process so far, and I know the result will be a highly original interpretation of this classic tale that is joyous and moving in its inclusivity.”

Steakley continued, “Brian Cheslik is the leading deaf director in our state and he knows ZACH well as he has signed many of our performances over the years. It made sense to pair him with Michael Baron, who is at the forefront of productions which collaborate between ASL and English, having helmed several productions across the country as the hearing director. The creativity is sparking between these two great artists.”

Photo Credit Suzanne Cordeiro

Special Events in celebration of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella:

• Pride Night on Thursday, January 26, 2023

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella

When: January 25–March 5, 2023

Where: The Topfer at ZACH | 202 South Lamar | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets: Start at $25 available at ZACH’s box office – 512-476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org

Summary: zachtheatre.org/cinderella

This enchanting Tony®-nominated musical fairytale will put a spell on audiences of all ages. In partnership with Deaf Austin Theatre and performed simultaneously in English and American Sign Language, Rodgers Hammerstein’s Cinderella showcases some of your favorite tunes including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” in this funny, modern adaptation from the delightful Broadway revival. Add a dash of romance, a splash of stage magic–and POOF!–you’re guaranteed to have a ball!

Age recommendation: Six and up

Run time: Approximately two hours with a 20-minute intermission.

TICKETING AND MEMBERSHIPS:

Tickets are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541 Tuesday through Friday, 12–5 p.m. Free, short term and convenient parking available at the front entrance. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Student Rush Tickets are $17 one hour before show time (with valid ID). A limited amount of Pay–What–You–Will tickets are available the day of for Mainstage preview performances November 16–20 only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0594 x245 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.

ZACH XP memberships are $39 per month and give access to all 2022-23 season Mainstage and Family series shows. ZACH XP Members get early-access to reserve seats. Visit zachtheatre.org/zachxp to learn more.

Photo Credit Suzanne Cordeiro

CAST

Sandra Mae Frank – Ella

Trey Harrington – Topher

Meredith McCall – Madame

Kenny Williams – Sebastian

Mervin Primeaux-O’Bryant – Marie/Fairy Godmother

Krissy Lemon – Gabrielle

Sara Burke – Charlotte

Gregor Lopes – John-Michel

Christopher Tester – Lord Pinkleton

Heba Toulan – Ensemble

Emily Catalfamo – Ensemble/Ella Swing

Lee Walter – Ensemble/Singing Voice for Marie

Mariel Ardila – Ensemble/Singing Voice for Ella

Taylor Flanagan – Ensemble/Singing Voice for Gabrielle

Jordan Barron – Ensemble/Singing Voice for Jean-Michel

PRODUCTION TEAM

Michael Baron – Co-Director

Dr. Brian Cheslik – Co-Director

Allen Robertson – Musical Director

Cassie Abate – Choreographer

Mervin Primeaux-O’Bryant – Assistant Choreographer

Stephanie Busing – Scenic, Properties & Projections Designer

Chris Evans – Projections Assistant

Jeffrey Meek – Costume Designer

Serret Jensen – Hair and Makeup Designer

Annie Wiegand – Lighting Designer

Fabian Garcia – Assistant Lighting Designer

Anna Alex – Sound Designer

Shannon Richey – Stage Manager

Danielle Grisko – Assistant Stage Manager

Casey Boriskie – Assistant Stage Manager

Kailyn Aaron-Lozano – Lead Director of ASL

Laila Hanaumi – Director of ASL

Shannon Ploeger – ASL Interpreter Coordinator



