Yurt-Inspired Design Tips With Christina Simon Of Mark Ashby Design

Austin is always on the cutting edge of blending arts and culture: this is a swanky new way to do it! Christina Simon of Mark Ashby Design recently designed the Arlo Grey Yurt Village at LINE Austin Hotel, and she shared some tips with Rosie and Steph to emulate the boho, cozy vibe at home. Christina illustrated her points with some beautiful home decor pieces from Raven + Lily.

Interested in the yurts?

In partnership with American Express and Resy, Arlo Grey has debuted their own unique Yurt Village at LINE Austin, featuring heated custom-designed tents just in time for the holidays. These miniature private dining rooms will provide a safe and cozy outdoor F&B experience this winter for parties of up to eight guests, with reservations exclusively available for American Express Card Members at Resy.com/yurtvillages. Available through end of February.

With 8 private, heated yurts available to enjoy on LINE Austin’s outdoor pool deck, guests are transported to their own Arlo Grey for an evening with a special menu prepared exclusively for the experience by Chef Kristen Kish. The meal is served family-style to minimize contact with service staff and to encourage comfort and ease around the table. The meal can be complimented by specially curated large-format cocktails, a wine-pairing for each course, and other celebratory offerings that turn an evening into an occasion. Each yurt is ventilated through ceiling portals with its own air purifier.

Adding a philanthropic angle to the mix, LINE Austin and Arlo Grey are proud to partner with Mark Ashby Design to support their Family Shelter renovation initiative with The SAFE Alliance. The Mark Ashby Design team partnered with Arlo Grey to bring to life the whimsical Yurts at Arlo Grey as part of the broader Yurt Village program presented by American Express and Resy. In turn Arlo Grey and the LINE will provide underwriting for one of the six Family Shelter clusters included in the Mark Ashby Design renovation project.

More about Mark Ashby Design:

Mark Ashby Design is an award-winning Austin-based interiors firm that provides thoughtful, refined interior design and decorating services to discerning clients across the southwest and around the country. With over 70 years of combined professional experience, our award-winning team brings an exceptional depth of understanding to every project. PROJECT DESIGNER: Christina Simon Go to www.markashbydesign.com