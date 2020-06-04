Yummy Yogurts With H-E-B

If you haven’t already added yogurt to the list of food you’re picking up at the grocery store then Puja Mistry Kapoor with H-E-B has some ideas for where to get started. Yogurt is a huge department at H-E-B with lots of different uses. There’s good calcium, probiotics and potassium in a variety of options.

How easy is it to implement yogurt into our daily diets?

Yogurt’s a food that a lot of dietitians will recommend because it’s easy to just open it, eat it and go. It’s great for a snack or even as part of a dessert. It’s important though to pick out the right type of yogurt for you and your family.

You want folks at home to “watch the label”. Can you tell us about that?

We always want you to read the labels when you’re shopping but when you purchasing yogurt you really want to look for two key things. You want to try and have less than 10 grams of sugar and more than 10 grams of protein per serving.

Let talk about some yogurts you recommend!

If you don’t like plain Greek yogurts there is an H-E-B Peach which has an actual layer of peaches on the bottom. There’s also the H-E-B Vanilla Bean and it’s definitely more of a treat. There’s also another great brand called YQ that has a very creamy feel without the tartness as well as Dannon’s Light & Fit which is very similar.

