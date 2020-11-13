“Youth Can Do It” With The Boys and Girls Clubs Of The Austin Area

Today we are highlighting the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Austin area to celebrate the work that goes on here and has been on-going before and during this pandemic. Boys and Girls Clubs of the Austin Area hasn’t shut it’s doors this year and continues to serve its club kids and their families. In the videos below we share stories of the people who work here as well as the people who’s lives have been forever changed by the Club. This year has been hard for so many people and we want to help Boys and Girls clubs of the Austin Area to continue to provide services for those in need. That’s where you come in. The club runs on donations from companies and individuals. They need your help so they can continue to help Central Texas families and kids. If you’re able to help give, no matter what the amount, you can visit our website KXAN.com/YouthCanDoIt where you can donate. Just $25 covers a whole week of high quality programming for a child. Now more than ever Tomorrow’s leaders need to believe “Youth Can Do It”. All children need a positive and safe place to grow and reach their full potential. Help continue to support thousands of kids who need Boys and Girls Clubs of the Austin area the most.

Sponsored by Austin Boys and Girls Clubs of the Austin Area. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.