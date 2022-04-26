Letty Lamont of Letty Woman Med Spa joined Steph to talk about the Open House Party happening on Thursday, April 28th from Noon-4p. She also shared what’s new at Letty Woman.

Letty invites everyone to stop by her location this Thursday for a look around her new space, bubbles and bites, discounts, specials and giveaways! For more details check out her Instagram page here.

Letty Woman is also offering PRP Gel and Sculptura services. For more on those or to book a free consultation go to LettyWoman.com