You’re Invited: The “Ungala” That Supports Austin Kids, Adults & Seniors

Amanda Bonilla, Board member of Manos de Cristo, visited Studio 512 to talk about their upcoming “Ungala.”

Manos de Cristo is a nonprofit organization committed to empowering low-income individuals by promoting dignity and self-reliance. Manos was founded in 1988, and the dental clinic opened its doors to the Austin community in 1990. Manos also hosts a wide range of adult education classes; houses a food pantry, a clothes closet, and two computer labs.

Manos de Cristo receives support from individuals, churches, businesses, and foundations, whose contributions enable Manos to help over 28,000 people in Central Texas each year.

Led by Executive Director Julie Ballesteros, Manos offers dignity and hope to individuals with fewer options. People receive low-cost, quality dental care, Adult education classes and emergency food & clothing.

Please join Manos de Cristo for a fall fundraiser that is sure to be a squealin’ good time! The evening features award winning eats, craft beer, delicious wine, spirits and much more!

Proceeds from the event benefit over 28,900 local children, adults, and seniors with access to low-cost dental care, adult education classes, and emergency food and clothing relief.

