It’s back! Austin Chronicle Editor-in-Chief, Kim Jones, spoke with Studio 512 about the magazine’s upcoming “Best of Austin” issue. Kim says, “Austin Chronicle is a news and culture alternative weekly, which has been around for forty years. Our slogan is, ‘If it’s important to Austin, it’s in the Austin Chronicle.'”

This year is a little different! “Food & Drink” has been removed from the list, because Kim says that Austin is becoming so renowned on the restaurant and bar scene that this category deserves its own section (look for that special issue this fall). Readers can still expect the usual categories otherwise: Arts & Entertainment, Kids & Family, Nightlife, Politics & Media, Services, Shopping and Sports & Rec…with more than 170 opportunities to win!

In addition, for the first time, Austin Chronicle is opening its (figurative) doors to the public for their annual “Best of Austin” Market Party. It’s going to be at Lustre Pearl South on Sunday, May 22nd from 1-5 p.m.

“The ‘Best of Austin’ Market Party will celebrate the winners and finalists from this year’s ‘Best of Austin’ readers poll, and feature over 20 vendors and entertainers including DJs, on-site tattoos, comedians, drag performances, vintage shopping, home goods, and more. Attendees are encouraged to donate to the party’s nonprofit beneficiary, Austin Pets Alive!

Hang out, shop, and enjoy fun activities with the people, places, and businesses that make Austin such a special place to live!

Admission to the ‘Best of Austin’ Market Party is free with RSVP. This event is all ages and dog-friendly.”

Learn more about the celebration on Austin Chronicle‘s website.