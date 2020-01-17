Your Recovery Starts At Windmill Wellness Ranch

Windmill Wellness Ranch is a co-occurring inpatient and outpatient treatment center specializing in trauma therapies, substance use disorders and mental health. The mission of Windmill Wellness Ranch is to improve the physical, spiritual and emotional health of the individual and their family through an integrated healing system using the latest technology including iTMS, Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing (EMDR), intensive therapy, group support, nursing, and psychiatry. Founder/ CEO, Shannon Malish stopped by the studio to share more.

For even more information, check out www.WindmillWellnessRanch.com or give them a call at (830) 216- 6319. Windmill Wellness Ranch is located north of Canyon Lake at 26229 N. Cranes Mill Rd, Canyon Lake, TX 78133. For even more details shoot them an email at hello@WindmillWellnessRanch.com

