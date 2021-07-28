Your Mornings Will Thank You: New Twists On Beloved Pastries Available Now At Easy Tiger

Easy Tiger boasts beautiful beer gardens at all of its Austin locations, but it also features a full-scale commercial bakery, cranking out delicious breads and pastries each day! The Easy Tiger team has brought back some beloved bakes, with a few new twists to keep things fresh:

Peach Danish: Their buttery, flaky Danish is back! This classic pastry is flecked with cardamom and precisely laminated with the highest quality European-style butter. Easy Tiger’s danishes are filled with a housemade peach preserve, then beautifully glazed and decorated with a drizzle of icing.

Easy Tiger’s new Peach Danish

Caramel Banana Bread: For the banana bread lovers, Easy Tiger has reimagined this treat into a personal sized snacking cake, topped with streusel and drizzled with rich caramel.

Easy Tiger’s new Caramel Banana Bread

Blueberry Muffins: These delicious treats feature a new and improved recipe for even more blueberry flavor.

Did you know? Easy Tiger’s Easy Morning Special includes a pastry + drip coffee or cold brew for only $5! Take advantage of this deal weekdays from 7-10 a.m.

These updated pastries are available at all three Easy Tiger locations: South (South Lamar, North (The Linc) and East (7th Street).