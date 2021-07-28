Your Mornings Will Thank You: New Twists On Beloved Pastries Available Now At Easy Tiger

Studio 512

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Easy Tiger’s New Pastries

Easy Tiger boasts beautiful beer gardens at all of its Austin locations, but it also features a full-scale commercial bakery, cranking out delicious breads and pastries each day! The Easy Tiger team has brought back some beloved bakes, with a few new twists to keep things fresh:

  • Peach Danish: Their buttery, flaky Danish is back! This classic pastry is flecked with cardamom and precisely laminated with the highest quality European-style butter. Easy Tiger’s danishes are filled with a housemade peach preserve, then beautifully glazed and decorated with a drizzle of icing.
Easy Tiger's Peach Danish
Easy Tiger’s new Peach Danish
  • Caramel Banana Bread: For the banana bread lovers, Easy Tiger has reimagined this treat into a personal sized snacking cake, topped with streusel and drizzled with rich caramel.
Easy Tiger's Caramel Banana Bread
Easy Tiger’s new Caramel Banana Bread
  • Blueberry Muffins: These delicious treats feature a new and improved recipe for even more blueberry flavor.

Did you know? Easy Tiger’s Easy Morning Special includes a pastry + drip coffee or cold brew for only $5! Take advantage of this deal weekdays from 7-10 a.m.

These updated pastries are available at all three Easy Tiger locations: South (South Lamar, North (The Linc) and East (7th Street).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss