Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages is the local Coca-Cola Bottler for Texas and surrounding states. They are committed and focused on creating a diverse workforce that represents the 31 million people they serve.

Michelle Burgess, the director of inclusion and diversity at Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more.

With Veteran’s Day quickly approaching, is there anything CCSWB does to support veterans?

“Yes! At CCSWB, we welcome veterans to apply for open positions. We support veterans’ transition into the workforce. CCSWB believes veterans’ unique skills are transferrable. Actually, the veteran community makes up 17% of our current CCSWB family. We are intentional about inclusion!”

Speaking of inclusion, tell the audience about your title. Why is inclusion placed before diversity?

“Diversity is what you ‘have’ (diverse experience, diverse representation, diverse thoughts, etc. even beyond race, gender, and identity). Inclusion is what you ‘do’ and requires ‘action’. Any organization on the journey to create the best outcomes for their associates can begin by being more inclusive today (with who is already there). Organizations (or any of us) can do more today. Inclusion is a lifestyle.”

What can a new employee expect from CCSWB?

“We continue to ‘pour’ into our associates after they are hired with a focus on individualized growth and development plans. CCSWB is currently hiring! If you want to work for a great team like ours, go to OpportunityFizzes.com and apply today! Or come out in person on Dec. 1 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. to our ATX facility located at 9600 Burnet Road, Austin, Texas 78758.

