‘Your Best Year Yet’ Workshop Happening January 23rd With Life Coach Amanda & Austin Yoga Tree

January is resolution season! Do you know what you want to accomplish for 2022? Life Coach Amanda McPherson and Monica Alas of Austin Yoga Tree spoke with Studio 512 about an upcoming joint event for goal-setting.

Amanda hosts a vision board event every year, but last year it had to go virtual (Rosie and Steph still attended over Zoom, and they loved it). This year this event is in-person at Austin Yoga Tree from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, January 23rd. Amanda wants to help attendees:

Gain clarity about true values and goals

Create a Vision Board that will capture hopes, dreams and desires

Learn how to access intuition

Gain tools to help move past doubts, fears and the inner critic

Leave with clear, tangible “action steps” to move forward with dreams and goals

Included in the workshop registration:

All materials for creating a vision board (foam core board, magazines, scissors, and glue)

Handouts for completion during and after the event

Light refreshments and drinks

Book your ticket by going to AustinYogaTree.com, and learn more about Amanda’s approach to letting you “fall in love with yourself and your life” at LifeCoachAmanda.com.