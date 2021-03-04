You Now Have Until March 14th To Order Girl Scout Cookies. Here’s How:

Due to the winter storm, Girl Scouts of Central Texas have extended their cookie sale to
March 14th! Whether you’re team Caramel deLights or Thin Mints you have a few options on ordering if you don’t know a girl scout personally:
- Order online
Girl Scout cookies are being sold online- nationwide. You can ship cookies directly to your door or donate boxes to frontline workers to sweeten up their day!
- Get cookies delivered by Grubhub and Favor.
For a more convenient option, Girl Scout cookies can be delivered through Grubhub and Favor for contactless cookie ordering and delivery this year.
- Find a drive-thru cookie booth.
Use the “find cookies” tool on the Girl Scouts of Central Texas website to locate a cookie booth in your zip code. When visiting a cookie booth, be sure to wear a mask and abide by social distancing guidelines for the protection of yourself and the scouts and volunteers.
- Buy from local troop.
If you don’t know any Girl Scouts personally, but you’d prefer to keep your
support in the neighborhood, you can fill out a form that is located on our
website and be connected with a troop near you.