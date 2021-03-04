You Now Have Until March 14th To Order Girl Scout Cookies. Here’s How:

Due to the winter storm, Girl Scouts of Central Texas have extended their cookie sale to
March 14th! Whether you’re team Caramel deLights or Thin Mints you have a few options on ordering if you don’t know a girl scout personally:

  1. Order online
    Girl Scout cookies are being sold online- nationwide. You can ship cookies directly to your door or donate boxes to frontline workers to sweeten up their day!
  2. Get cookies delivered by Grubhub and Favor.
    For a more convenient option, Girl Scout cookies can be delivered through Grubhub and Favor for contactless cookie ordering and delivery this year.
  3. Find a drive-thru cookie booth.
    Use the “find cookies” tool on the Girl Scouts of Central Texas website to locate a cookie booth in your zip code. When visiting a cookie booth, be sure to wear a mask and abide by social distancing guidelines for the protection of yourself and the scouts and volunteers.
  4. Buy from local troop.
    If you don’t know any Girl Scouts personally, but you’d prefer to keep your
    support in the neighborhood, you can fill out a form that is located on our
    website and be connected with a troop near you.

Learn more about Girl Scouts Of Central Texas and find cookies near you HERE!

