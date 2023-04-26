The Austin Chapter of Les Dames D’Escoffier announced the third installment of “You Grill Girl!,” Austin’s first event featuring women and non-binary chefs and grillmasters. The event will take place on Thursday, April 27 at Franklin Barbecue, bringing the heat to fund career moves for women in culinary, beverage, and hospitality. “You Grill Girl!” was first held in 2019 with a hiatus during the pandemic, returning in 2022. The fundraiser raises money for scholarships and grants for Austin women in the culinary, wine, food artisans, and hospitality professions. To date, the Austin Dames chapter has awarded more than $217,000 in scholarships. Tickets go on sale today with general admission tickets at $85 each and VIP tickets available for $110 each.

General Information

You Grill Girl!

Date: April 27, 2023

Time: 7:00 – 10:00 pm

Location: Franklin BBQ Parking Lot – 900 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702

Ticket URL: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/you-grill-girl-2023-tickets-594936831077?aff=eprofsaved

Ticket Price: $85 (general admission) or $110 (VIP, early 6pm entry, includes gift bag); kids are free

“You Grill Girl!” will feature smoked and grilled dishes by some of Austin’s most acclaimed female chefs, along with raffles and a silent auction featuring…

Participating chefs and dishes

Susana Querejazu, Lutie’s State bread with jam & butter

State bread with jam & butter Abby Love, Abby Jane Bakeshop Wood-fired beef tongue pizza + Wood-fired mushroom pizza

Wood-fired beef tongue pizza + Wood-fired mushroom pizza Sarah McIntosh + Chloe Kennedy, Franklin BBQ Buffalo smoked ribs, pickled veggies, blue cheese sauce

Buffalo smoked ribs, pickled veggies, blue cheese sauce Allie McMillan, Chamoy-glazed quail with mango pico de gallo

Chamoy-glazed quail with mango pico de gallo Jules Stoddart, Hardware Pastries/Little Ola’s Biscuits Grilled strawberry cake with candied carrot, coriander cream, salted oat crumble

Grilled strawberry cake with candied carrot, coriander cream, salted oat crumble Annie Thomas, Emmer & Rye Jägerschnitzel skewer with sauerkraut & grilled lemon

Jägerschnitzel skewer with sauerkraut & grilled lemon Kristine Kittrell, The Diner Bar Oyster roast

Oyster roast Jen Rodi, 3 Small Plates Catering Five spice pork loin and ribbon salad

Five spice pork loin and ribbon salad Sarah McIntosh, Épicerie Crawfish & sausage gumbo

Crawfish & sausage gumbo Janie Ramirez, Dai Due Grilled crawfish & shrimp boudin

Grilled crawfish & shrimp boudin Laura Sawicki (Oseyo) Korean-American inspired popsicles: Banana milk, Strawberry milk, and Gochugaru fudgesicle

Korean-American inspired popsicles: Banana milk, Strawberry milk, and Gochugaru fudgesicle Meredith Shaffer, Camp Lucy Ancho Marinated Skirt Steak with charred pineapple and chimichurri on blue corn tortilla

Ancho Marinated Skirt Steak with charred pineapple and chimichurri on blue corn tortilla Adrian Lipscombe, 40 Acres Project TBD

TBD Amanda Turner, Olamaie TBD

TBD Arabia Sabree, Quality Seafood TBD

“You Grill Girl! is easily one of the best food and drink events in Austin every year, not just because of the participants, but because of the mission.” said Anna Tauzin, president of Les Dames d’Escoffier Austin. “The people who work to make this event possible understand the positive impact of lifting up the women in our food and beverage community. In Austin especially, we have a great group of members, volunteers, and sponsors who believe in what we are doing, and we’re incredibly grateful for their support.”

Held in the parking lot of Franklin Barbecue, 900 East 11th Street, from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m., all proceeds from ticket sales, raffles, silent auction, and sponsorships will benefit the scholarship program.

You Grill Girl!’s presenting sponsors are Whim Hospitality, YETI, Tito’s, Patron, and Franklin Barbecue and media sponsor is Culture Map.

Keep up with the Les Dames d’Escoffier Austin Chapter on Instagram @austindames.

ABOUT LES DAMES D’ESCOFFIER

Les Dames d’Escoffier International is a philanthropic society consisting of 2,500 professional women leaders in the fields of food, fine beverage, and hospitality from 43 chapters across the globe. We are dedicated to education and volunteering. We educate on culinary excellence and entrepreneurship. We serve our communities through various philanthropic efforts and programs. The Austin Chapter consists of 110 members from all areas of the culinary community. Since 2003, we have given more than $217,000 in scholarships and culinary stipends to students and professionals seeking further education. We envision a world where all people appreciate and value the work and contribution of women in our industry, where women support women, and where communities create a meaningful impact through serving our community. Les Dames Austin is a local chapter of the nonprofit Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI). For more information about Les Dames d’Escoffier of Austin, please visit https://www.ldeiaustin.org/.