You Did It: We Just Passed “The Most Depressing Day Of The Year”

According to Canadians, “Blue Monday” — the third Monday in January — is the most depressing day of the year. Here are a few (but not all) reasons this might be true: it’s the dead of winter, there are no more holidays to look forward to, new year’s motivations might already be running out of steam, bills from the holidays are rolling in, and, of course, there’s a pandemic to consider.

This idea apparently originated in the UK as a “Hallmark holiday” — i.e., created to help sell something — as marketers wanted to encourage Brits to book vacations. Since that’s not a possibility this year, it adds some weight to the discussion. Did YOU feel down yesterday?

The news is good, though: we’ve already gotten through it! And, if you need something else to cheer you up, just look forward to 7 p.m. tonight: it’s the time where people tend to be the happiest. Whether it’s just chatting with your family at the end of the day, or FaceTiming your friends for a Zoom happy hour, there’s at least one hour every day where you know millions of people get to kick back and enjoy themselves!