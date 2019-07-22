You Can Now Brunch At Bar Peached

Bar Peached is the newest member of The Peached Tortilla family. They serve cocktails, tacos and asian-inspired comfort food. Clarksville’s culinary darling is now indulging the Sunday Brunch crowd with a drool-worthy menu of dishes embodying the restaurant’s beloved fusion.

Bar Peached uses asian flavors with classic comfort food of the American South, and they bring an innovative yet approachable dining experience where guests are invited to kick back and savor flavors together.

Brunch will be on Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Diners also looking to indulge in a little “hair of the dog” can pick their poison from the drink menu featuring new brunch cocktails from Beverage Director Kevin Kok.

For more information Bar Peached, head to their website www.barpeached.com.