You Can Learn To Bartend Like A Pro At The Roosevelt Room In Austin

So many of us only know how to make what we like to drink — but what impressing house guests or expanding your own tastes? Justin Lavenue of The Roosevelt Room came by to tell us about their bartending class event, Home Bartending 101!

The Roosevelt Room has an upcoming Master Class on Sunday, September 15 from noon – 2:30 p.m. where folks can learn how to mix like the best.

You can find The Roosevelt Room on the west side of 5th street. For more information, go to www.therooseveltroomatx.com, or check them out on social media, @TheRooseveltRoomATX.