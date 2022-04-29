Spring can be a stressful time of year. Now that your taxes are hopefully filed and refunds starting to roll in, many Texans will have some extra cash on hand to treat themselves to a relaxing spa treatment or beauty service.

Yelp compiled a list of the “Top 100 Places to Treat Yourself” across the state to help people decompress.

Yelp’s Austin Community Manager Tomas Rey joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about the top places in Austin to get pampered, and what services are trending.

Tell us more about the list! How did you figure out where the best places for us to be pampered are?

“To determine this list, we identified businesses in the beauty category in Texas, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the volume and rating of reviews. According to our data, Austin is a top city for pampering with more than 30 top-rated businesses on the statewide list, including numerous in the top 10!”

Tell us about some of your favorite Austin-based locations on the list and their must-have services?

“Our number one spot statewide is Zen Blend Mind + Body Spa — a local Austin gem. Yelp users love the five-star spa’s serene ambiance, soothing massages, and infrared sauna, both for solo excursions and indulging as a couple.”

“Another top contender is Arali Beauty, which gets top marks for their wonderful lash extensions and eyebrow treatments.”

Any other findings?

“With Spring in full swing, what better time to treat yourself to a fresh new look? According to Yelp’s 2022 Beauty Trend Forecast, people are having fun trying out creative hairstyles like curtain bangs (up 828%) and mullets (up 73%). If you’re looking for a new style or colorful hue, like the celeb-loved copper hair trend, it’s important to head to a trusted pro – and numerous top salons in Texas fit the bill, like 5-star Black Orchid Salon in Austin, which is #14 on the list.“

Visit YelpBlog.com to check out the full list of top places you and your loved ones can treat yourself this Spring across the state.

This segment is paid for by Yelp and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.