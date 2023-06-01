You might recognize her from “The Originals,” “The Chosen” and “NCIS: Hawai’i”: Yasmine Al-Bustami chatted with Studio 512 about what’s next for this native Texan!

“The Chosen” season 4 is currently being filmed in Yasmine’s hometown, which she’s thrilled about. Her fan-favorite character, Lucy, is also returning to “NCIS: Hawai’i” for season 3 (and LL Cool J has joined the cast for this season as well)!

Yasmine has also just finished filming a new pilot. There’s a lot to come for her! Follow her on Instagram or check our her website for the latest news.