YAMAS, a new Greek kitchen and bar located in west central Austin, opened its doors on June 23, 2023, with a soft opening and limited reservations beginning June 10. Located at 5308 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731, YAMAS delights guests with an elevated menu of chef-crafted, signature Greek dishes and family-owned hospitality, complemented by a stunning, airy interior and captivating murals throughout the space by Cabo-based artist Aurora Covarrubias.

From traditional favorites to contemporary culinary creations, the offerings at YAMAS promise to transport diners to the vibrant Mediterranean coast. YAMAS is led by husband and wife co-owners Roxie and Hristos Nikolakos, who are both from Greece. The menu at Yamas features the finest ingredients sourced locally and imported from Greece. Their menu is a culinary journey across Greece’s diverse regions, highlighting the unique ingredients and techniques that make Greek cuisine so extraordinary.

The kitchen at YAMAS is led by Chef Dimitrios Kelesoglou, a third generation chef trained in traditional Greek cooking. Chef Kelesoglou is from Macedonia, Greece and attended the Culinary School of Thessaloniki. Mostly recently, Kelesoglou was the Head Chef at Nisi in Huntington, New York. YAMAS’ signature dishes include:

Fried Feta with Mixed Sesame, Honey, Crumbled Roasted Walnuts

Grilled Octopus, Served in Salad, Beluga Lentils, Dill, Scallion, Grape Tomatoes

Marinated Grilled Lamb Chop, Served with Fries

Fricasse: Pan Seared Cod Fish served with Steamed Horta, Lemon Sauce, Egg White

Lobster Thermodo, Served with Orzo

YAMAS’ bar serves a wide variety of wine, beer and craft cocktails. The wine list includes bottles from Greece and America.

Owners Roxie and Hristos Nikolakos are excited to welcome guests and share their Greek culture through their passion for hospitality and authentic cuisine. “At YAMAS, we aim to transport our guests to the coasts of Greece through rich flavors, warm hospitality, and cherished traditions,” said Roxie Nikolakos. “We want to create an inviting space where everyone feels like family and can forge lasting connections over Greek cuisine that is so close to our hearts and heritage.”

In 2000, Hristos and Roxie Nikolakos moved their family from Rhodes, Greece and relocated to Austin, TX with a vision. Both Roxie & Hristos’ families come from the island of Rhodes, Greece. They have always been drawn to entertaining and hosting in the hopes of having something of their own one day. From the time Hristos relocated to Austin, he wanted to create a restaurant that would be a slice of home for him to share and experience. YAMAS transports you to the Aegean blue, with its warm hospitality and delicious fresh food. At YAMAS their vision is that guests fall in love with the food, hospitality and the Greek experience. Nikolakos moved here with one dream in mind, one day owning the only authentic Greek restaurant that was up to par with the food from back home.

All interiors at YAMAS were designed by Roxie and Hristos Nikolakos, featuring a stunning space and outdoor patio with pieces sourced from Greece throughout the restaurant. Greek TX, the building company owned by Hristos, oversaw the buildout and construction. Guests can expect an inviting atmosphere that reflects the authentic coastal charm of Greece, with whitewashed walls, rustic wooden furniture, and colorful accents reminiscent of the iconic Greek island architecture and design. YAMAS is proud to showcase the work of Cabo-based artist Aurora Covarrubias throughout the restaurant. Covarrubias’s captivating pieces, including a large octopus spanning a dining room wall, and a mural of Medusa greeting guests upon arrival, reflect the vibrant spirit of Greece and enhance the overall ambiance of YAMAS, creating a unique and immersive dining environment.

The YAMAS logo, meticulously crafted by Mackenzy Nikolakos, Roxie and Hristos’ daughter, acts as the face of the restaurant, symbolizing its core values and identity. It effortlessly captures the essence of the family’s culinary heritage and their commitment to providing a memorable dining experience for their patrons. Each family member has played a crucial role in the success of creating YAMAS, bringing their unique talents and interests to the table. YAMAS is a vibrant, family-run restaurant that embodies the passion and dedication of its members. The restaurant was born out of a shared vision to create a warm and inviting space where people could enjoy delicious food and create lasting memories. Yamas is to say cheers in Greek, you say ‘Yamas” which is short for “Stin Yeia Mas” which means to our health.

YAMAS will initially operate from 4:00 PM to 12:00 AM, seven days a week. In the near future, YAMAS plans to introduce brunch service on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as a lunch service from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Yamas officially opened to the public on Friday, June 23. Call 512-243-7499 to reserve your table.

For updates and news about YAMAS, follow them on social media @yamas_atx or visit their website at http://yamasatx.com/.