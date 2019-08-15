World’s Tallest Pendulum Ride Opens at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Stephanie got to head out to Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio to ride their newest ride, The Joker Carnival of Chaos. The ride is the world’s tallest pendulum ride and the fastest ride at the park. Highlights of the ride include

The pendulum swings back and forth while rotating counterclockwise

As guest swing higher and higher, they experience a feeling of weightlessness at 172 feet in the air

Part of an all new section featuring enhanced attractions, dining, games and shopping.

For more information you can check them out online at www.SixFlags.com/FiestaTexas.