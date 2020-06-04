World’s First Ever Traveling Pop-Up Grocery Comes To Austin!

Afia Foods is a family owned, women majority small business, specializing in Mediterranean food.

In 2019 they became HEB’s Diversity Supplier of the year! And Tomorrow, June 5th they will be featured in the world’s first-ever traveling pop-up grocery!



Pop Up Grocer has been in New York, Los Angeles and now they are coming to AUSTIN. Mark your calendars for June 5th through the 28th. They will be located at 408 W 2nd St, Austin, Texas.

The store is open to the public from 10AM-7PM daily. A limit of 4 people inside at a time and required face coverings.

Between 8AM and 10AM each day, they will hold private shopping experiences for those who would prefer it.

5% of the profits from their in-store sales will go to All Together ATX.