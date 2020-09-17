Worlds Film Festival Goes Virtual For 2020

Other Worlds Film Festival, the premier SciFi Film Festival in the United States, announces the 2020 Festival will go virtual this year. The virtual festival will be held December 2020, offering more than a dozen features and short films showcasing the diverse genre of SciFi. To celebrate their first year as a non-profit, Other Worlds Film Festival will host the “Other Worlds Flux Capacitor Mini-Fest,” making a collection of past festival films, new Q&As, and more available to the public for free September 18-20. “Mini-Fest Weekend” access is available now at otherworldsfilmfest.com/2020. Badges for the 2020 Other Worlds Film Festival are on sale now at otherworldsfilmfest.com/badges.

Festival Founder Bears Rebecca Fonte discussed moving to the virtual world for 2020, “I’m excited that bringing the Other Worlds experience into the cyber landscape will allow us to reach out to new communities across Texas–most of whom are stuck rewatching super hero and Star Wars movies, and don’t know the startling breadth of independent SciFi. Through this pandemic, we have been able to offer more than a dozen digital events including the popular May the 4th Celebration, our monthly Orbiter Series, and the new Pioneer SciFi Film Club. In these times of post-apocalyptic signposts, we must serve the starlords, elder gods, and whispered voices in the shadows and bring their stories to the masses.” Fonte continued, “After just completing a virtual festival experience working on aGLIFF 33: Prism, I now know how much more fun a Virtual Festival can be than the typical ‘Bland-flix and Chill’ weekend to which we’ve grown accustomed. I can’t wait for Texans to experience what Other Worlds will bring this year.”

To celebrate the past 6 years of SciFi screenings, Other Worlds will host the “Other Worlds Flux Capacitor Mini-Fest,” where viewers can jump into their virtual DeLorean for a weekend of films and programming highlighting each year, available to the public for free September 18-20. Six feature films will be available for a limited number of views, with Q&As being offered for each film, giving fans an opportunity to experience past season’s features curated from each festival year. In addition to the features, organizers will host three programs of shorts: one focused on Female Filmmakers aka “The Mary Shelley Show”; one of Audience Award Winners; and one drawn from their popular “Under Worlds” program.

“I’m thrilled to have “Perfect 46” as part of the Other Worlds Mini-Fest,” said filmmaker (and attendee) Brett Ryan Bonowicz. “Other Worlds is a place to celebrate new ideas and new approaches to science fiction. I have attended the festival both as a filmmaker and as a fan. As a filmmaker: Other Worlds has embraced my films, creating an atmosphere for discussion and inspiration that feeds my creativity. As a fan of science fiction: Other Worlds has created an annual showcase of some of the best science fiction and horror that you can find. I do my absolute best each year to never miss it.”

The December dates and lineup for the 2020 Other Worlds Film Festival will be announced at a later date.

Other Worlds September 18-20 | Other Worlds Flux Capacitor Mini-Fest:

FREE MINI-FEST FILMS, Celebrating the Past Six Years of Programming:

PERFECT 46 | 2014 | USA

Brett Ryan Bonowicz

A geneticist creates a website that pairs an individual with their ideal genetic partner for children. This “science factual” film has been lauded by MIT Technology Review, Scientific American, Science, and the London Evening Standard as “a worryingly believable cautionary tale.” What if you could have the perfect child?

HOUSE OF TIME | 2015 | France

Jonathan Helpert

Robert d’Eglantine has uncovered secret Nazi scientific research on time travel. He tells his guests he has taken them seventy years back in time, to 1944, during the French Occupation and only few weeks before the landing in Normandy. Although the house and everything inside seem the same, events make them question if Robert may just be telling the truth.

VIRTUAL REVOLUTION | 2016 | France, USA, Canada

Guy-Roger Duvert

Paris 2047: Half of the population is now permanently online, living their lives in a variety of game worlds, and leaving the reality behind. Private Investigator/ assassin-for-hire Nash finds himself employed by one of the corporations that builds these virtual worlds to track down a group of terrorists who are killing the players (for real) from inside the game. When he infiltrates the terror cell, he finds that the lines between innocent and guilty are far blurrier and maybe the entire ‘game’ is rigged against the human population.

RESTORATION | 2017 | Australia

Stuart Willis

In the near future, a company offers individuals the service of having their memories downloaded “for backup.” So, in the event of death, those memories can be uploaded into a new body. After a routine backup, Oliver Klein wakes to find his memories restored into a body that is not his own and comes face-to-face with the truth that he is no longer the only Oliver Klein.

THE WRONG TODD | 2018 | USA

Rob Schulbaum

Todd is having some issues with his girlfriend. After a thorny disagreement, he finds himself in a parallel universe, replaced in his own by his other self. Now Todd has to stop Todd from stealing his own girlfriend. Can he outsmart himself?

LAKE MICHIGAN MONSTER | 2019 | USA

Ryland Brickson Cole Tews

The eccentric Captain Seafield hires a crew of specialists in his revenge plot against the creature that killed his father. After several failed attempts, Seafield is forced to take matters into his own drunken hands. What began as a simple case of man versus beast soon plunges down a rabbit hole of mysterious unknowns and Lovecraftian hijinks.

TICKETING:

Other Worlds Flux Capacitor FREE Mini-Fest Weekend | September 18-20: Mini-Fest passes are FREE, or for a small donation supporters will be included in an entry to win: a “Pulsar Pass” for the 2020 Festival, past year’s posters, t-shirts, water bottles, and baseball caps.All content requires users to register for access at otherworldsfilmfest.com/2020. Feature films all have a limited number of views available on a first come, first served basis. The Mini-Fest will be available for streaming in Texas only.

Other Worlds Film Festival | December 2020: Festival badges have two levels: “The Pulsar” at $99 or “The Supernova” at $143, with The Supernova offering first access and other perks. 2020 Festival badges are available for purchase now at otherworldsfilmfest.com/badges. Individual tickets will be available in November based on availability. The Festival will be available for streaming in Texas only.

CONNECT WITH Other Worlds Film Festival:

About Other Worlds Film Festival:

Other Worlds is the premier SciFi Film Festival in the USA, championing filmmakers and writers and bringing the best films to the Geek Capital of the World. With a diverse and approachable team of programmers, we are building a network of SciFi fans and filmmakers, leading a loyal community, and launching SciFi films into the wider world.