San Antonio Sports presents the San Antonio International Team Tennis Championships this upcoming weekend, November 10th-12th, 2023 at Freeman Coliseum (3201 E. Houston St, 78219). The three-day tournament will feature 10 internationally-renowned tennis players. Coach Murphy Jensen and professional tennis player Kim Clijsters joined Studio 512 to talk about what to expect at the event, which includes two games between Kim and Venus Williams.

Kim, who is originally from Belgium, has won three US Open titles and one Australian Open title. Kim also has won Wimbledon and French Open titles in doubles and reached #1 in the world rankings in both singles and doubles. She has captured three WTA Final Championships and has been awarded WTA Sportsmanship Award a record eight times. In 2017, she was inducted into the International Hall of Fame.

The San Antonio International Tennis Championships will feature two teams consisting of top ATP & WTA players, college players and top ranked Texas junior players. The San Antonio Smash will be led by Venus Williams, Victoria Azarenka, John Isner, Bob Bryan, and JJ Wolf and captained by Wayne Bryan. The Austin Capitals will be headed up by Kim Clijsters, Peyton Stearns, Gael Monfils, Mike Bryan, and Jack Sock, captained by Murphy. In addition to the tennis professionals, college players from Baylor, UT Austin, Texas A&M, UTSA, UTPB, Trinity and Southwestern along with top juniors from John Newcombe’s Tennis Ranch and Austin Tennis Academy will also be part of the team event.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit organization, San Antonio Sports i play!, as well as the Bush ACE Outreach Program, and several of the players’ nonprofit foundations benefiting children from Compton to Kyiv and throughout Texas.

ABOUT SAN ANTONIO SPORTS

Since 1984, San Antonio Sports has put its city on the global stage. San Antonio Sports is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to transform its community through the power of sport. That transformation takes place at the intersection of three vision areas: HEALTHY KIDS, PLACES to PLAY and EVENTS that IMPACT. It’s there that you’ll see their programs transform the health and wellbeing of children and their families, the community improved by parks and enhanced recreational facilities for which they advocate, and the economy reaping the positive effects of the premier sporting events it attracts.

ABOUT THE BUSH ACE OUTREACH PROGRAM

The Bush ACE Outreach Program was launched in 2016, at the Bush Tennis Center in Midland, Texas to Advise, Counsel, and Encourage (ACE) area youth by connecting positive role models with elementary-aged children through the sport of tennis. Thanks to partnerships with the University of Texas Permian Basin (UTPB) and the United States Tennis Association (USTA), ACE has provided free in-school programs to over 40,000 elementary-aged children throughout the Permian Basin and free or discounted after-school and summer programs supported by the Bush Tennis Center. In addition to learning the sport of tennis, ACE promotes the core values of sportsmanship, integrity, self-confidence and hard work.

In 2023, ACE will continue to expand throughout Texas with new partnerships with the USTA Arthur Ashe National Junior Tennis & Learning program (NJTL), Baylor Tennis, Texas A&M Tennis, TCU Tennis, UTPB Tennis, UT Austin Tennis and UT San Antonio Tennis. The 2023-2024 Bush ACE Outreach Program goal is to reach over 200,000 Texas children.

For more information on the San Antonio International Team Tennis Championships – and to get your tickets – visit SanAntonioITC.com .

